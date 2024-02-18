Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $807,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

CRWD traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.24. 2,123,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $110.46 and a one year high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

