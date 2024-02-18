Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 218,051 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 218,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Bank of America comprises about 3.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. 33,290,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,029,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

