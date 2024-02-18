Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,205 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000. Linde accounts for about 4.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,676. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $319.23 and a twelve month high of $434.77. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

