Muzinich & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2,329.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.10. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

