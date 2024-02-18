CenterBook Partners LP Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.3% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $187.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.10. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

