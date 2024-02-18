Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2,501.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Prothena by 8.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Prothena by 167.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Prothena Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 1,184,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,845. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

