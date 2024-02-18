Muzinich & Co. Inc. Invests $35,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.