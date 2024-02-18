Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Cut by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,760 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 8.5% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

