Presilium Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. 4,781,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,961. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.