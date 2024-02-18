Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 8.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $266.66. The stock had a trading volume of 116,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $268.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.09.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

