Presilium Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,280 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 5.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. 606,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

