MCIA Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MCIA Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,619. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

