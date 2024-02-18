MCIA Inc Has $78.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 26.6% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MCIA Inc owned 1.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $78,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. 522,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

