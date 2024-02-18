Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

GOOG stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. 21,865,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,674,818. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

