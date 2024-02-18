CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $111,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,947,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,576,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $256.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

