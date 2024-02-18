CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.76% of AECOM worth $87,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AECOM by 106.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $128,990,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.19. 574,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 198.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

