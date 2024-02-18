Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,523,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $90,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.37. 1,806,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,459. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

