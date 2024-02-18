Glenview Trust co Sells 5,031 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,166,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

CAT stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.91. 2,513,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $334.87.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.