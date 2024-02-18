Tlwm Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Tlwm bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Tlwm owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100,201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 68,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

