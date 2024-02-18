Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,345 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,254,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP remained flat at $20.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 619,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,483. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0622 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

