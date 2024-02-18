Tlwm Purchases 929 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Tlwm grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Tlwm owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,567. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

