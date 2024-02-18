Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) versus Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Head to Head Review

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.13 -$1.48 million $0.02 204.10 Ultralife $158.64 million 0.95 -$120,000.00 $0.44 20.91

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya. Ultralife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrovaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya 1.79% 12.44% 2.40% Ultralife 4.54% 7.45% 5.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Electrovaya and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.8% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electrovaya and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electrovaya currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.63%. Ultralife has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Electrovaya’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Ultralife.

Summary

Ultralife beats Electrovaya on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. The company sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTITM, ABLETM, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, SWE SEASAFE, Excell Battery Group, and Criterion Gauge brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors. In addition, it sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. Ultralife Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

