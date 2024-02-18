SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

