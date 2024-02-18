CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 116,780 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $45.88. 1,887,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,404. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

