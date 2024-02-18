CenterBook Partners LP Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 625.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,527 shares during the quarter. Ambarella makes up approximately 0.6% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.24% of Ambarella worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,300. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $95.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

View Our Latest Report on AMBA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.