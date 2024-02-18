CenterBook Partners LP Buys 80,532 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,532 shares during the quarter. Bumble makes up about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.27% of Bumble worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after buying an additional 923,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after buying an additional 102,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,755,000 after buying an additional 960,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after buying an additional 319,783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 2,665,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.78. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

