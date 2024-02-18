CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 146,580 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,580 shares during the quarter. BOX makes up about 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.20% of BOX worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BOX by 165.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 1,455,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,673. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

