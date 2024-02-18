CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,608 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 138.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 491.5% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,422.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 428,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 75,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $386,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

