R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,174 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up about 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.87. 3,232,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,123. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

