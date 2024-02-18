R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,174 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up about 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
R1 RCM Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.87. 3,232,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,123. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on R1 RCM
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What are earnings reports?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.