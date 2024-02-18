CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 191,115 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 738,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191,115 shares during the period. The GEO Group accounts for 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $12.23. 6,309,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

