CI Investments Inc. Buys 354,383 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $241,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

