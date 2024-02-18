Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.