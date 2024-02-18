CI Investments Inc. Sells 51,986 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,986 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $152,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $423.57. 1,813,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

