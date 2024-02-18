CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Stryker worth $211,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $352.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

