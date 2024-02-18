Chiron Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371,876 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,469,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

