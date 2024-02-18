Stokes Family Office LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,812,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS IFRA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 198,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

