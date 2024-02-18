Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Intel stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 29,975,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,706,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

