Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 653 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.03. 5,527,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $462.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

