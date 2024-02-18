Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,625 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.3% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Comcast by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,723,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 240,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,578,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,669,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

