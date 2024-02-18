Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151,191. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

