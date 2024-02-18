Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Trimmed by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.9% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $106,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $24.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $782.06. 5,009,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. The stock has a market cap of $742.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $636.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.