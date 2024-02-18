Princeton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average of $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

