Stokes Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.24. 915,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,569. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.