Venus (XVS) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Venus has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $12.20 or 0.00023511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $191.52 million and approximately $26.00 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,696,545 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

