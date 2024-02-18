Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

DFS stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

