ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $611,083.52 and approximately $55.92 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015884 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,901.68 or 1.00005935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009143 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00166429 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000621 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $153.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.