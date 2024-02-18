Orchid Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. Orchid has a total market cap of $113.17 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015847 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,888.57 or 0.99873954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009127 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00166967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11620286 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $14,206,170.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

