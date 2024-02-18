Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $234,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

