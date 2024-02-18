Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relmada Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 31,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,017.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,565 shares in the company, valued at $651,346.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 31,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,017.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,346.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda acquired 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $27,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,706.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,176 shares of company stock worth $350,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

RLMD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 176,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,298. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

