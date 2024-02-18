Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 342,749 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,336,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 516,557 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after acquiring an additional 445,898 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.59. 897,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,355. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

VRDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

